This video of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas working out together wins the internet, watch

International actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas are giving major relationship goals as the two are seen working out together at the songwriting camp. Nick took to his Instagram story to share a video of him working out during their camp, which also featured Priyanka.

"Songwriting camp. Group workout," Nick captioned the video.

The two, who jetted off on a dreamy Italian vacation last week, have since been sharing pictures and videos of them from their exotic vacation, where they really took the whole “under the Tuscan sun” thing to heart. From sharing a video of the duo dancing around a field in Tuscany, with Dean Martin’s “Volare” playing in the background to posing underneath the “Villa dell’Amore” sign, the couple has set the bar really high when it comes to romance.

In June, Priyanka and Nick attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in Paris and have now extended their trip.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. While Nick will feature in the upcoming films "Midway" and "Jumanji: The Next Level".