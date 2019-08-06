Sonakshi Sinha arrested? Twitter trend #AsliSonaArrested leaves fans confused

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Khandani Shafakhana a few days back was in the news when a cheating case was filed against her. On Tuesday afternoon, the hashtag #AsliSonaArrested started trending on Twitter after a video of the actress wearing handcuffs went viral. In the video doing the rounds on social media, she is cuffed, with her hands behind her. "You can't arrest me like this. Do you know who I am? I have not done anything. How can you arrest me like that?" She screams in the video.

While Sonakshi's face is not clearly visible in the 10-second clip, which focuses only on her hands, the voice shouting "How can you arrest me like that?" is clearly hers. As the video made its way on social media, it left her fans confused if she has really been arrested or is it some publicity stunt. While many took to social media, wondering what was going on, and if the video was genuine, some actually started speculating if the "Dabangg" girl was in trouble and needed help.

All through, Sonakshi chose to stay silent, and the hashtag #AsliSonaArrested kept trending on Twitter. The authenticity of the video, too, is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, have a look at how everyone on Twitter reacted on the same:

Just saw this video. It's crazy! That can't be true, can it? Sonakshi Sinha Arrested pic.twitter.com/ls7tkRjzq9 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 6, 2019

Is this news is kind of joke or real??? @sonakshisinha arrested ? What happened outside???? Sonakshi Sinha Arrested pic.twitter.com/VjxjPFNxHp — Being Akbar (@Being_Akbar_) August 6, 2019

I'm sure something or the other is not right with sonakshisinha

But what really has happened to her? Sonakshi Sinha Arrested What is the truth of this matter, Sonakshi Sinha Arrested @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/zFKloQsZyI — Meenu (@Meenudevi__) August 6, 2019

If anyone has a clue about what happened to @sonakshisinha then please let me know. Shocking story of the day. Sonakshi Sinha Arrested pic.twitter.com/RHCDxMBYMq — Zubair (@zubbi_44) August 6, 2019

Actress @sonakshisinha is in trouble! I am anxious to know what happened that she is behind bars. Sonakshi Sinha Arrested pic.twitter.com/1Ivdmt9W8k — 凹 (@chaarlieboyy) August 6, 2019

On the work front, Sonakshi's latest release, "Khandaani Shafakhana" is presently running in theatres. The actress is busy promoting her upcoming flick "Mission Mangal," where she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menon. She has also started shooting for "Dabangg 3" with Salman Khan.

