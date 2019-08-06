Tuesday, August 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sonakshi Sinha arrested? Twitter trend #AsliSonaArrested leaves fans confused

Sonakshi Sinha arrested? Twitter trend #AsliSonaArrested leaves fans confused

Actress Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in Khandani Shafakhana has left her fans confused after a video of her getting arrested has gone viral on the social media. She will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2019 16:54 IST
Representative News Image

Sonakshi Sinha arrested? Twitter trend #AsliSonaArrested leaves fans confused

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Khandani Shafakhana a few days back was in the news when a cheating case was filed against her. On Tuesday afternoon, the hashtag #AsliSonaArrested started trending on Twitter after a video of the actress wearing handcuffs went viral. In the video doing the rounds on social media, she is cuffed, with her hands behind her. "You can't arrest me like this. Do you know who I am? I have not done anything. How can you arrest me like that?" She screams in the video.

While Sonakshi's face is not clearly visible in the 10-second clip, which focuses only on her hands, the voice shouting "How can you arrest me like that?" is clearly hers. As the video made its way on social media, it left her fans confused if she has really been arrested or is it some publicity stunt. While many took to social media, wondering what was going on, and if the video was genuine, some actually started speculating if the "Dabangg" girl was in trouble and needed help. 

All through, Sonakshi chose to stay silent, and the hashtag #AsliSonaArrested kept trending on Twitter. The authenticity of the video, too, is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, have a look at how everyone on Twitter reacted on the same:

On the work front, Sonakshi's latest release, "Khandaani Shafakhana" is presently running in theatres. The actress is busy promoting her upcoming flick "Mission Mangal," where she will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menon. She has also started shooting for "Dabangg 3" with Salman Khan.

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPink actress Kirti Kulhari joins The Girl on the Train remake, Parineeti Chopra shares her first look Next Story  