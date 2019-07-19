Shekhar Suman warns followers after finding insects in his cold-drink bottle

Shekhar Suman

Bollywood and TV actor Shekhar Suman is quite active on social media. He keeps his followers updated with his day-to-day activities. Recently, the actor took to Twitter to post something shocking. He asked his fans to avoid drinking a particular brand of cold drink after he found insects on the rim of the bottle.

Sharing a picture of the same, Shekhar Suman wrote, ''Just opened a bottle of Limca ..full of insects inside the cap n the rim of the bottle.people are advised not to drink Limca or buy and report this matter immediately.plz retweet this in public interest''. As soon as he posted the photo, people began expressing their shock.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Limca bottle wid insects on the rim n inside the cap..what a shame..have preserved the bottle.plz send smone for inspection and tender an apology n get to the cause of it.” Soon after his tweet, the company responded. ''We'd like to look into this. Please send us a direct message with your full name, telephone, email address and the country where you are located so we can follow up with you. Thanks for reaching out!,'' tweeted Coca Cola.

''My 80 year old mother who is a kidney transplant patient nearly consumed an infected bottle of Limca.The consequences cld have been disastrous if it was not detected in time. @CocaCola_Ind .#FDA #consumercourt,'' he again tweeted.

On a related note, Shekhar Suman is currently busy with his home production. He is making a movie based on army and stone-pelting in Kashmir.

For unversed, Shekhar Suman made his acting debut with Wah Janaab co-starring Kiran Juneja. He was later also seen in shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Reporter, Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Chote Babu, Vilayati Babu, Movers n Shakers, Simply Shekhar and Carry On Shekhar.