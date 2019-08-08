Shahid Kapoor says no to Karan Johar's remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade

Shahid Kapoor, these days is riding on the success of his last release Kabir Singh which happened to be the Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. After Karan Johar announced the news of him buying the rights of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade, there were reports that he would rope in Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter but soon he made it clear that no actor has been finalized yet.

Karan tweeted, "All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway!"

All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019

But the recent reports in Mumbai Mirror suggest that he offered the lead role to Shahid but he refused the same as he wasn’t interested in working in the remake. Moreover, the film did not do wonders at the box office as was expected from it.

Recently while talking to GQ magazine Shahid said, "I kind of feel like I don’t belong here, I feel like a newcomer. I need to figure out this new room, and this new club that I’ve entered. Even though I’ve been here for 15-16 years, it’s not my comfort zone, I need to get my head around it. I can't (afford to) feel like I know exactly what's going on, and exactly what I need to do next. So, I'm trying to keep it simple, and eventually, I'll go with my instinct and my gut."

Shahid has played some critically acclaimed roles in movies like Haider, Udta Punjab and Padmaavat. However, the success that Kabir Singh got was huge. The film which also stars Kiara Advani has become 2019's top-earning Bollywood film till now and has minted over Rs. 270 crores in India alone.

