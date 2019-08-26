Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor’s latest picture is everything couple goals are made of

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have always managed to win hearts of their fans whenever they have stepped out in the city. On Sunday, the gorgeous couple attended the Lakme Fashion Week where the ace designer and their friend Kunal Rawal showcased his latest collection. While the show was one of its kind, Shahid and Mira looked absolutely stunning as they complimented each other perfectly. Mira took to her Instagram to share a picture of her with husband Shahid “Hold the lift”.

Shahid and Mira looked oh-so-hot in the picture. The duo has been working out these days and it surely looks good on them. In the pictures clicked by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Shahid can be seen wearing a cropped short suit and cropped bundi. On the other hand, Mira sizzled in a short tangerine dress. The couple looked as if just stepped out from a fashion magazine. Both Shahid and Mira were seen wearing outfit by their friend and designer Kunal Rawal. Check out the pictures here-

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor enjoy a huge fan base on social media. Even though Mira has not entered Bollywood yet, she is very active on social media and enjoys a lot of attention. Other than promoting various products, Mira keeps her fans updated about the actors’ personal life. She keeps treating her fans with pictures of their kids Misha and Zain on Instagram. Not just the kids’ pictures but she also takes the fans inside the couple’s celebrations of their special moments.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have married for over four years now. Earlier while talking about his wife to Rajeev Masand in an interview, Shahid Kapoor said, “I got lucky. I married Mira. She’s as normal as it gets. We kind of hit it off and decided to get into an arranged marriage. By God’s grace it’s been wonderful, the last three years, and she’s been a huge part of that for me. I am very simple as a person. And although I might live a very lavish lifestyle, I’m very happy I share my life with someone who has a similar mindset.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently gave a solo blockbuster Kabir Singh which boomed on the box office. The film also starred Kiara Advani.

