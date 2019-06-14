Mira Kapoor shares Shahid Kapoor’s 16 years challenge, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter leaves sassy comment

Mira Kapoor shares Shahid Kapoor’s 16 years challenge

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor make for a perfect couple in Bollywood. While Mira has not joined the industry yet, she already enjoys a huge fan base and has emerged as a new fashion icon. The couple keeps treating their fans with various insights into their personal lives from their romantic getaways to their kids- Misha and Zain. Fans love the chemistry between the two. Mira Kapoor is very active on social media and she makes sure that she treats her followers with quirky stuff daily. On Friday night, Mira shared a 16 Years Challenge featuring husband Shahid Kapoor.

The star wife Mira Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a before and after picture of husband Shahid Kapoor. The picture consists of a collage in which on one side there is a click of Shahid Kapoor from his early days of his debut film Ishq Vishq and on the other side is a click from the actor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh. The picture shared by Mira is a fan edit and she wrote, “16 year challenge”. Check out the post here-

While Mira Kapoor’s post attracted a lot of attention, it was her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s remark that made us smile. The Dhadak actor wrote, “खेल खल्लास”. Talking about the pictures, fans didn’t find much difference in the looks of the actor from his early days to now other than that of his beard. Shahid Kapoor looks still as young as he was at the time of Ishq Vishq. However, now the actor is the father of two children.

On the related note, Shahdi Kapoor is all set to charm his audience once again in his next film Kabir Singh. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. It is a remake of Telegu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The makers have already released 4-5 songs from the film which have become a new favorite for the fans. Especially the song Bekhayali has earned much attraction ever since it featured in the trailer.

