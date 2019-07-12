Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira shares adorable picture of son Zain and her caption will win your heart

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira shares adorable picture of son Zain

Shahid Kapoor’s gorgeous wife Mira Kapoor treated fans with an adorable picture of their little son Zain and exploded the internet. Mira is very active on social media and he keeps her fans on their toes with exciting pictures from her personal life. Husband Shahid Kapoor and kids Zain and Misha keep featuring in her Instagram posts and they leave the fans go aww. On Friday, the star wife took to her Instagram to share a picture of her little munchkin and captioned it saying, “You’ve got this Mama’ #babybear #zizou.”

In the picture, Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain looks too cute for words. The little munchkin is seen staring into the camera looking as cute as a button. Through her caption, Mira also revealed what she calls her son at home and it’s Zizou. As soon as Mira dropped the picture on her Instagram, fans flooded the post with compliments and Mira’s mother-in-law Neelima Azim also left a sweet comment. She wrote, “My jaan babusha” along with a few emojis.

Fans also left their comments on the post. One Instagram user wrote, “Chotu Kabir Singh,” in reference to Shahid Kapoor’s latest Bollywood film. Another said, “Omg he is looking same to same like shahid mashallah Alalh bless him.”

Mira Kapoor keeps sharing special moments with her two little munchkins Misha and Zain on her social media. A while back, Mira shared pictures of Misha and Zain's playdate in which brother-sister duo can be seen spending some adorable moments together. Looking at the pictures, there is hardly anyone more adorable than this cute little brother-sister duo. In the photos, while Misha is seen in blue striped white dress, Zain is sporting grey checkered shirt. ''1. Z: “Oh cool can I play with that flower” 2. M: “Ya let me help you hold it” 3. M: “MOM HE JUST PINCHED ME,'' Mira captioned the post.

On the related note, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor completed four years of marital bliss recently and shared cute wishes for each other on Instagram. On the professional front, the actor starred in latest Bollywood film Kabir Singh which has exploded on the box office.

