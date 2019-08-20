Shahid Kapoor shares adorable throwback childhood picture, compares himself with son Zain

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor are blessed with the cutest kids in town. The couple keeps treating their fans with adorable pictures of their kids – Misha and Zain through their social media and leave the fans in awe of them. From the cute little munchkins’ vacation pictures to their Rakshabandhan celebrations, netizens love Shahid Kapoor’s family pictures as much as his movies. On Tuesday, the actor again took to his Instagram to share an adorable picture of his son Zain but with a twist. Shahid shared Zain’s picture along with his own picture form his childhood and asked the fans to spot the similarities between the father and son. He wrote, “Spot the difference #likefatherlikeson”

Shahid Kapoor's childhood picture along with son Zain's picture

Shahid Kapoor's childhood picture

Shahid Kapoor looks as cute as a button in his throwback picture. Son Zain looks exact copy of his father. From his eyes to hair, everything resembles Shahid Kapoor. The cute little munchkin has definitely got his good looks from his father. Shahid Kapoor has always been very open when it comes to talking about his family. Earlier during his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show with Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor even claimed that his son Zain is more good-looking than him. He said, "He is so good looking, I am fan-boying him all day." He further said, “He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking."

Shahid Kapoor with his son Zain

Just recently, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share adorable pictures of son Zain and Misha from their first Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She simply captioned the picture saying, “Promises to keep.” In the click, Zain can be seen sitting on Shahid Kapoor’s laps and Misha on mother Mira’s as the little angel ties rakhi on Zain’s wrist. Check out the picture here-

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's kids Zain and Misha's first Rakshabandhan

On the related note, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor completed four years of marital bliss in July this year and shared cute wishes for each other on Instagram. On the professional front, the actor starred in Bollywood film Kabir Singh which exploded on the box office. It was Shahid Kapoor’s first solo 100 crore film and his happiness was evident in his eyes.

Check out more pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's kids Misha and Zain-

Mira Kapoor with her son Zain

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's kids Zain and Misha

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor with kids Zain and Misha

Mira Kapoor with her son Zain

Mira Kapoor with her son Zain

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's kids Zain and Misha

