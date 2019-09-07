Shabana Azmi reminds people of ongoing dengue menace

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is shocked that most people in Mumbai do not let officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to enter their homes in order to track dengue mosquitoes. "I was shocked when BMC officers who checked my home for #Dengue said that most people do not let them enter their homes!" Azmi tweeted on Saturday.

Cautioning people about stagnant water being the breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes, she further wrote in the same tweet: "Flowers in vases are breeders of #Dengue. Water must be changed every day without fail. Check theres no stagnant water in your homes."

I was shocked when BMC officers who checked my home for #Dengue said that most people do not let them enter their homes ! Flowers in vases are breeders of #Dengue. Water must be changed every day without fail. Check theres no stagnant water in your homes. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 7, 2019

In the ongoing monsoon season, the mosquito-borne disease dengue is on the rise all over India, with cases being reported in Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Dehradun and other parts of the country. As per reports, a 13-year-old boy in Hyderabad and a 24-year-old woman in Kolkata succumbed to the disease recently. It is being suspected that dengue has claimed 50 lives in Telangana. In Dehradun, the death toll due to dengue is six so far, the recent victim being an 18-year-old girl.

Dengue mosquito

Coming back to Shabana Azmi, the veteran actress has been roped in for Faraz Arif Ansari's LGBTQ drama Sheer Qorma. Talking about the film, Shabana said, "Divya Dutta recommended the 'Sheer Qorma' script to me. I was moved by it and met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story. The bonus is working with Divya and Swara, so we reworked our dates and I said yes. We had the first workshop yesterday, and everything came together organically. I am looking forward to the shoot,"

Also read: Shefali Shah, Shabana Azmi to feature in medical thriller web series

Related video: Shabana Azmi Best Scenes From Sparsh

Also read: Farhan Akhtar enjoys Holi with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's party. See pics

(With IANS inputs)