Shefali Shah, Shabana Azmi to feature in medical thriller web series

Shabana Azmi and Shefali Shah will be seen together in a web series, a medical thriller, to be produced by Vipul Shah. In the upcoming series, Shefali will be seen playing the role of a doctor, while Azmi will be the owner of the hospital. The two last starred in Aparna Sen's 2005 film "15 Park Avenue" but did not have any scenes together.

Mozez Singh, who directed Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Zubaan", is co-writing the series with "Aligarh" fame Ishani Banerjee.

"It's a web series for OTT platform and it will have multiple seasons. The hard-hitting series will address all the wrong doings and scams in the medical world. And its a real joy to have two very talented actresses, Shabana ji on-board along with Shefali Shah," Vipul Shah said in a statement to PTI.

While Shefali, who won a lot of critical acclaim for her performance in Netflix original "Delhi Crime", said she is thrilled to collaborate with Azmi.

"It's an extremely important and pertinent topic that any sensitive person would relate to and has to be shown. Besides that creatively it's a huge high for me.

"To be a part of a powerful story and playing an extremely complex character and it's my privilege and honour of work with Shabana ji. It's my first time with her and I can't wait to dive straight into it. And to top it Vipul's producing it," Shefali said.

The makers are yet to lock the director for the untitled web series.

