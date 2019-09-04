Sara Ali Khan trolls herself in throwback picture with mother Amrita Singh, Kartik Aaryan drops comment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood News Sara Ali Khan shared a picture trolls herself in throwback Latest picture with mom Amrita Singh, Kartik Aaryan drops a comment,

Sara Ali Khan made it into the hearts of viewers with her performance in films Kedarnath and Simmba. She also showed her fun and intelligent side when she appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. While there is still time for her third film to hit the screens, the actress is making sure that she keeps her fans hooked and booked by sharing sneak peeks from her personal life.

Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her mother Amrita Singh. The picture dates back to days when she was larger in size.

Sara captioned the picture: “Throwback to when I couldn’t be thrown back...#beautyinblack” -- quite evidently, trolling herself.

Soon after Sara Ali Khan posted the picture on Instagram, her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan left a comment: ‘This girl looks like Sara Ali.’

While the actors have not come out in the open with their relationship, Kartik and Sara are often seen hanging out together and seeing each other off on airports. Not just Kartik Aaryan, Sara’s fans also flooded the picture with endless comments calling her cute and beautiful.

On the related note, Sara Ali Khan made headlines recently when she shared a picture of herself with Lord Ganesha, wishing her fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May Ganesh Ji remove all your obstacles, and fill your year with laughter, positivity, and success. #happyganeshchaturthi” Netizens trolled the actress for worshipping a Hindu God despite being Saif Ali Khan's daughter.

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film Coolie No. 1 along with actor Varun Dhawan. She has wrapped up the shoot of her next film Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan which will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

