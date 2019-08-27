This video of Sara Ali Khan goofing around during Coolie No 1 rehearsal goes viral, courtesy Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are busy shooting for their upcoming project Coolie No.1, one of the most entertaining movies of Bollywood, which is going to have a remake, and will be directed by Varun's dad David Dhawan himself. In fact, the actor will play the main lead in the movie. It is David's 1995 comedy film. Fans are really excited to watch Varun and Sara share screen space for the very first time in the comedy-drama.

After finishing the Bangkok schedule, the star cast is all ready for the next schedule. Today, Varun took to social media and shared a goofy video featuring Sara from their dance rehearsals. In the clip, Varun says, "Sara ji naachegi" after which Sara sings "main naachu gi" and acts all goofy. The video for surely make you fall in love with Sara all over again.

Varun and Sara have been snapped together many times and recently took to their social media handles to share that they will be rehearsing for a special song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Talking about the film, Coolie No.1 went on floors in Bangkok earlier this month. A few days ago, the first look posters of the movie were released online and they seem to have left the fans excited. Coolie No.1 is scheduled to hit the screens on May 1 next year

