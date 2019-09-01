Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No.1 set goes plastic-free

The set of "Coolie No 1" has gone plastic-free, and its lead actor Varun Dhawan has urged his peers to follow suit. Varun took to Twitter to say: "Thank u @honeybhagnani and @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this." The cast, which also consists of Sara Ali Khan, and crew of the film have been given plastic-free sippers.
The actor also shared a photo from the set in which cast and crew can be seen posing with steel bottles. ''Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia,'' Varun captioned the image.
Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Deshmukh tweeted: "Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen."
Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Varun Dhawan said that the movie is not a remake but an adaptation of the original, “Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake,” Varun had said.
In an interview with IANS, David Dhawan said that he is working with some of his old team members to bring back the same charm. "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue,'' he had said.
Coolie No 1 remake is set to release on May 1, 2020.
(With IANS inputs)