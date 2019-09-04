Sara Ali Khan brutally trolled for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi but got attacked on the religious grounds. Netizens trolled her on the basis of her religion when she shared a picture worshipping Lord Ganesha.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2019 13:38 IST
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been attacked on the religious ground after she shared a photograph celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, one even went to the extent of asking for the invocation of the fatwa against her. Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, took to Instagram, to wish her fans on Tuesday. The "Simmba" star shared an image of her seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

She faced criticism on social media for posting the photo with the Hindu God. She captioned the image as, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Ganeshji remove all your obstacles, and fill your year with laughter, positivity, and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." The image did not go down well with several users, who claimed the actress is Muslim and should stick to Islam. Have a look at the picture here:

A user wrote in the comment section and said "Fatwa" needs to be issued against Sara. "Shame on you if you are Khan then don't change God," "I thought you are Muslim," another taunted. See how people reacted in the comments section:

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in the remake of 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. 

