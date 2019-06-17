Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan wishes nephew Yohan with an action-packed endearing post. Watch video

Salman Khan wishes his nephew and son of Sohail Khan, a very happy birthday with the action-packed post. It's Sohail Khan's son Yohan's birthday and how can uncle Salman Khan not do something out of the box for the little one. Last night, a grand birthday party was thrown which was attended by all the famous personalities of the B-town. We got to see Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Amrita Arora, Helen, Arpita Khan, Daisy Shah, Chunky Panday and many more to wish Yohan, a very happy birthday. Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share the best birthday wish ever. He writes, "Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high."

Check post

Salman Khan stays updated on social media. He even shared a post cheering up team India for the World Cup 2019. He wrote, "Congratulations team Bharat... from #Bharat", as he was spotted in the Blue Jersey on the victory of team India against Pakistan.

Also, on the same day, he shared an adorable post with his father, Salim Khan to acknowledge his immense love and support. Salman Khan wrote, "

No body like u dad. Happy father's day every day, every moment, every breath I take."

In another post, he wrote, "Happy Father’s Day daddy ."

On the work front, Salman Khan's Bharat has impressed everyone with its grandeur and extraordinary theme. He will be next seen in Dabangg 3 which also features Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan's Inshallah is set to hit the theatres on Eid 2020. Recently, Rohit Shetty rescheduled the release date of Sooryavanshi to pave way to Salman Khan's great Eid release.