Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Saif Ali Khan to interact with fans on a tour in the USA

Saif Ali Khan, who was recently vacationing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur will now be travelling to the USA for an interactive session with his fans.

August 27, 2019
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who recently celebrated his birthday, was in London with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur, after the completing the shoot of his film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor will now be jetting off for the USA for a special tour in which he will be holding talk shows in various cities of America where he will be interacting with his fans on a personal level and giving them examples from his life.

Talking about the same, the actor in an interview spoke at length about the concept and said that it is a kind of ‘TED Talk’ and it’s a chance to interact with fans abroad and connect with them on a personal level. Saif continued, “To chat with them about personal things and professional. The audience should enjoy a different kind of interaction. It’s not performing as much as a glimpse into the real person, to laugh together and connect. I feel much closer to the people I have spoken to. It’s a great type of promotion for the work we do.”

Talking about work front, he was last seen in Netflix original series Sacred Games 2. Next, he will be seen playing the role of a Naga Sadhu in the film 'Laal Kaptaan.’ Not only this, he will also be seen playing an antagonist in Tanaji co-starring Ajay Devgn.

