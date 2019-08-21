Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor returning to India from NYC on Ganesh Chaturthi?

Rishi Kapoor, the famous Bollywood veteran actor who is known for his commendable works in the industry was diagnosed with cancer last year. The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news and soon flew to New York for cancer treatment. He was undergoing cancer treatment in NYC and Neetu Kapoor, his wife accompanied him. Many Bollywood celebrities and influential people stopped by to enquire about Rishi's health. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often seen spending family time with Rishi and Neetu in New York. However, now that the actor is recovering and is cancer-free, he is coming back to India.

Yes! You heard it right. Rishi Kapoor is free from cancer and will be soon seen back in India and on the big screens too. Recently, Rishi Kapoor spoke to Mid Day and said, “Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it," hinting his home coming on Ganesh Chaturthi. Not just this, Rishi Kapoor's birthday is on September 4 and we are hoping to see him in town with his family and friends.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were seen spending time with Anupam Kher and rejoicing 'Ghar Ka khanna.' He said, "I miss eating pomfret; it's not available here. I also miss the soft homemade chapatis. You get all sorts of naan and rotis, but those soft chapatis made of chakki ka atta are something else!"



Rishi Kapoor feels thankful to family and friends for their immense support and dedication. he extended special thanks to wife Neetu Kapoor and said, "Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness."

He will be soon seen on the big screens too with Emraan Hashmi in 'The Body.'

