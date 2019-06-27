Radhika Apte unveils she lost Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor because she was tad overweight

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Radhika Apte was replaced by Yami Gautam as she was a bit overweight

Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's film Vicky Donor, the film was released 7 years back and was totally out of the box. Radhika Apte was shortlisted to play the leading lady role in it but lost out on the role due to her weight.

Radhika Apte has successfully lodged herself in the Industry, she is known for her critically acclaimed movies like Andhadhun, Pad Man, Kabali and web series like Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Ghoul to name a few.

During her appearance on the chat show, Radhika revealed that she was rejected for being overweight by few kilos. Radhika said, "I had gone on a holiday for a month, drank a lot of beer, ate loads of food. I told them that I'll come back and lose it. But they did not want to take a chance."

The Andhadhun actress further added that she became diet conscious. "I don't get affected by rejection at work, but the weight thing really messed with my head," she said. Yami Gautam eventually got the role.

Ayushmann Khurrana who was quite skinny at the time, their pairing might not have worked. Years later Radhika and Ayushmann were teamed up for the biggest hit of 2018 Andhadhun, helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

Ayushmann's next film Article 15 is releasing this Friday, the actor will be seen in an IPS cop avatar.

Radhika recently won the Digital Disruptor of the Year award. She will be seen next opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai, the duo was last seen sharing screen in the web series Sacred Games.