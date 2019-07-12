Priyanka Chopra wishes happy birthday to brother Siddharth Chopra with adorable post

Priyanka Chopra has not in her movies but in her real-life too has played all the roles with utmost seriousness. Be it the role of a daughter, a sister or a wife, she knows how to keep every relation secured with love and affection. Recently, she shared an adorable birthday wish for her brother Siddharth Chopra on her social media.

The Quantico actress is one of the most active celebrities on the social media platform and keeps on uploading picture and videos to keep her fans updated. On her brother’s 30th birthday, she took to her Instagram account to share a picture of him and husband Nick Jonas and gave a sweet caption that read, "Happy big 30 Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I’m so proud of you."

Have a look at the picture here:

This year has been quite tough for Siddharth whose wedding with Ishita Kumar was mutually called off in April. Priyanka stood by her side while her mom Madhu revealed that he did not wanted to settle down right now and therefore the nuptials were canceled. Meanwhile, Priyanka has been sharing some love filled pictures with husband Nick on social media. Check them out:

Talking about work front, she will be making her Bollywood comeback through the film The Sky Is Pink which is a Shonali Bose directorial and has stars like Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The film will release on October 12 and revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. In the last days of her life, she wrote a memoir called My Little Epiphanies.

