Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 5 life lessons will leave you ROFL-ing

Our desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally flown back to NYC after her stint in hometown Mumbai. The actress was here for a short duration during which she attended wrap up party with cast and crew of The Sky Is Pink. She also had last night party with her cousin Parineeti Chopra. Recently, PeeCee was in news due to her sultry photoshoot. Now, the actress has shared behind-the-scenes videos of her photoshoot in which she can be seen giving some life gyans.

No, you don't need to go into the alert and attentive mode as her life gyans are not meant to be taken seriously. The short video from her recent photoshoot for American magazine InStyle's July 2019 opens with the actress greeting her fans in a truly 'desi girl' style with 'namastey'. However, as soon as she said "Always be bigger....than your skirt,'' we came to know the intention behind the clip. Her second life lesson is termed as "have nothing to hide". While talking about this life gyan, she flaunts her bare back in designer Tarun Tahiliani's sari, which caused a social media buzz. "5 life lessons with yours truly (I'm so funny) haha," she captioned the video.

She further said: "Life tip no. 3: Sari, not sorry! Life lesson no. 4: Make some noise." Priyanka concluded the video with her fifth tip: "When you have differences, patch it up."

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen on-screen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The actress attended the wrap-up party wearing an off-white shirt dress and yellow boots. Undoubtedly, she looked like a dream come true. She even penned down an emotional note for the cast and crew of the film on Instagram. ''And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!!,'' she wrote along with photos from the bash.

Meanwhile, recently, the 36-year-old actress also informed that she will be awarded the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award by UNICEF's American chapter at their Snowflake Ball in December. The award is named after actor-philanthropist Danny Kaye, who was UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador.