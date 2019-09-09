Nick Jonas shares frame with Pakistani actress who once criticized Priyanka Chopra, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat with Nick Jonas

Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat posted a picture with American Singing star Nick Jonas on Instagram. Hayat had recently criticized Jonas' wife and actress Priyanka Chopra for defending her 'Jai Hind' tweet on the Balakot airstrikes.

Mehwish bumped into Nick Jonas at US open where both were watching the men's semi-final game between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Posting the picture Hayat wrote "Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi-Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for Rafael Nadal!" Nadal finished winning the game.

Last month Priyanka was confronted by a Pakistani woman at the Beauty con in Los Angeles accusing her of promoting war with her Jai Hind tweet on the Balakot Air Strike. Reacting to the criticism by the Pakistani lady Priyanka said “War is not something I'm really fond of, but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love." Priyanka is UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka isn’t the only Bollywood actor on Mehwish Hayat's target. The actress recently slammed Shah Rukh Khan of promoting anti-Pakistan and trying to vilify Pakistan by producing and promoting Netflix’s latest series "Bard of Blood'.

This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is?@iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you - just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us. https://t.co/iCElRpJAa1 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 23, 2019

She also claimed that the Song Prada which features Alia is a rip off of Shoaib Mansoor's Goray Rang Ka Zamana.

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 24, 2019

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in Toronto for the screening of her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival.