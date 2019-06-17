Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's latest birthday post for her mom is the cutest thing on internet today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's latest birthday post for her mom is the cutest thing on the internet today

Priyanka Chopra who is often addressed as the Desi Girl of Bollywood, took to her Instagram account to wish her mother, Madhu Chopra, a very happy birthday. In fact, her husband, American singer and song writer, Nick Jonas too shared a post wishing mother-in-law, happy birthday. The pictures of the same are going viral on the internet. Not just today, Priyanka Chopra is often seen sharing posts and pictures with her mother. In fact, she keeps sharing pictures with the Jonas family members too.

Priyanka Chopra wished her mom by saying, "Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock.”

Nick Jonas wrote, “Happy Birthday madhumalati, love you.”

Not just this, Priyanka Chopra shared a post with her dad, Ashok Chopra. She deeply misses her dad and wrote an emotional note about the same. She writes, "Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life"

She also wished her father-in-law, Father, "Happy Father’s Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth Love you loads.

#HappyFathersDay"

Nick Jonas too shared an adorable post wishing his father and Priyanka's dad, a Happy Father's day! He wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much... and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir. Thank you for bringing such an incredible woman into this world."

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is based on the life of the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The Sky Is Pink will hit the screens on October 11, 2019.