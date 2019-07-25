Mukesh Bhatt opens up about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured wedding in 2020

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have stolen away all the limelight because of their rumoured wedding that will take place in 2020. While the duo has not accepted their relationship in clear words publicly yet, they have often made references which made it very clear that they are dating and are very happy with each other. Alia Bhatt even visited Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu in New York recently. However, their wedding rumours went viral recently when the actress met ace Bollywood designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. While the duo or their family has not confirmed the reports yet, Alia Bhatt’s uncle Mukesh Bhatt has reacted to them and called them rubbish.

While talking to in.com, Mukesh Bhatt said, "This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?" Also, Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt also reacted to the rumours and said, "Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it."

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor united for the first time for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. They fell in love while working with each other and even declared their love for one another on many award functions. Alia Bhatt even called Ranbir Kapoor her ‘specil one’ in her speech while receiving an award.

Talking about her relationship and wedding plans with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt earlier told Bombay Times, "I don't want to get married right now. When I am getting married, everyone will know. Main Bandra bandstand aur Gaiety Galaxy se chilla chillaake bolungi ke meri shaadi honewali hai (I will scream from Bandstand and Gaiety Galaxy whenever I decide to get married)."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are loaded with Bollywood projects. Alia Bhatt is currently working with her father Mahesh Bhatt on their next film Sadak 2 in Ooty. She also has Karan Johar’s Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah in pipeline. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next with Ajay Devgn.

