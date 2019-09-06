Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karisma Kapoor leaves fans guessing with throwback photo

Karisma Kapoor has shared a throwback film still on Instagram and asked her fans to guess the name of the movie. The actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photo from her younger days. In the picture, she poses with her hair let loose. "#flashbackfriday Any guesses which film this pic is from? #guessinggame," Karisma captioned the image.

Soon, fans started responding to her post with names of her early hits, including Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Chal Mere Bhai, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, and Hero No. 1 among others. Requesting her to make a comeback, a fan wrote: "Queen please return to movies, dying to see you on screen."

While Karisma Kapoor has been away from the big screen, the actress is often seen stepping in for sister Kareena Kapoor Khan on her TV show Dance India Dance. During one of the interesting sessions on the show, Karisma Kapoor revealed she changed as many as 30 outfits for hit song Jhanjhariya in the 1996 film Krishna. She said, "There were two versions of this song - male and female. The male version was shot in a desert in 50-degree heat while the female version was shot over three days in Mumbai. While shooting in the desert, the cast had to dance on the sand which kept flying into our eyes making it very difficult to shoot the song."

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, Zero, where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, Mentalhood.

(With IANS inputs)