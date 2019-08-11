Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying video chat with Taimur is cutest thing on internet today

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Kareeena Kapoor Khan is currently juggling between her TV and film shoot. The actress who is shooting for Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium in London flies down to Mumbai to shoot for her first TV reality show Dance India Dance. Meanwhile, Saif is also busy with the promotions of Sacred Games 2 which will be streaming from August 12. Then, how does Kareena manages to make time for her darling son Taimur?

Well, the answer is not that tough. Just like any other millennial mom, whenever Kareena is away from baby Taimur, she makes sure to chat with him through video calls. Recently a video of Kareena having Facetime with Taimur has gone viral on social media.

In the short clip, Kareena, who is looking gorgeous in a tangerine dress can be seen walking around the sets of DID while video chatting with Taimur. Check out the video below:

Talking about experiencing motherhood for the first time, Kareena on her radio show, What Women Want, said, "My mom used to always say, 'When you become a mother, you'll know exactly what I feel when you tell me you're coming home at 10 and then you're coming home at 12. And for those two hours, I don't know where you are''', adding that she goes through the exact same emotions with Taimur.

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Good News. The movie also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. She also has Karan Johar's Takht and Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.