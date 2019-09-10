Kangana Ranaut applauds Akshay Kumar for taking up women-centric films

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana applauds Akshay for taking up Women-oriented films

Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold statements, like it or not she speaks her mind on issues she believes in. The actor was recently seen at a media event for Cauvery Calling campaign where she spoke about various issues. In an interview to Spotboye, speaking about women-centric films in Bollywood, she applauded Akshay Kumar for taking up such films

Speaking about the recent controversy around Akshay's face getting the biggest portion in Mission Mangal's poster despite it being a women-centric film, Kangana said that instead of creating a controversy around the film, Akshay should be given credit for taking up such Films. She feels the entire system works against women-centric films. The cinema-going audience is largely male and out of that, the 'uneducated' audience still perceives films in a very sensual way. So obviously they still aren't ready to accept women-centric films and a face like Akshay Kumar helps to make the film more acceptable to a larger audience. She adds 'even for my films also I have seen how distributors react and how the system reacts to the women-centric films. So to be fair with the nature of films, women are subtler beings and we can't deny that.'

Kangana thanked her male colleagues for believing in women-oriented films. She says 'it was only because of people like Kamal Jain and Mr Goenka that Rani Laxmibai was made. It wasn't because of my stardom. Rangoon had flopped, Simran had flopped. Few males decided to support Manikarnika hence it was made so that responsibility they need to recognize and also to completely denying to play an important part in a women-centric film by male heroes is so bad and it is so wrong. If big stars are giving their faces and lending their star power to such projects it is ok'.

Kangana's action thriller Dhakkad is set to clash with Akshay's Prithviraj on next Diwali.