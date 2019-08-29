Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kajol's throwback picture is relatable to every bookworm ever. Check it out

Kajol's throwback picture is relatable to every bookworm ever. Check it out

Taking to her Instagram account, Kajol shared the picture with a caption that read, "When u can’t find a book and resort to the newspaper finally !! #tbt #alwaysreading #booksrock". 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 16:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kajol's throwback picture is relatable to every bookworm ever. Check it out

From Baazigar to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Fanaa, Kajol has been stealing our hearts with her distinctive roles and charming looks. As Anjali, she taught us that love is friendship, as Simran she made us believe in a fairy tale romance and as Zooni, she showed the world that love has no boundaries. Being a versatile actress and an incredible beauty, Kajol is a name that Bollywood will always associate with dreamy romance. Recently, the beautiful actress shared a throwback picture on Instagram where Kajol can be seen reading a newspaper.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kajol shared the picture with a caption that read, "When u can’t find a book and resort to the newspaper finally !! #tbt #alwaysreading #booksrock". 

This throwback picture of Kajol is not only cute but also relatable to every bookworm ever. Take a look:

 Kajol Devgn is quite active on social media and keeps her fans all updated about her routine. She might be away from the silver screen but she stills enjoys a huge fan following on social media. 

India Tv - Kajol

Kajol

Talking about her daughter Nysa's career plans, Kajol said, "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th standard and she is preparing for her board exams.

India Tv - Kajol with daughter Nysa

Kajol with daughter Nysa

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Helicopter Eela in 2018 and is now all set to share the screen-space with hubby Ajay Devgn in his historical drama 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' releasing in 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySaaho: Jacqueline Fernandes shares video of the madness behind making of Bad Boy song Next Story  