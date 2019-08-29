Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol's throwback picture is relatable to every bookworm ever. Check it out

From Baazigar to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Fanaa, Kajol has been stealing our hearts with her distinctive roles and charming looks. As Anjali, she taught us that love is friendship, as Simran she made us believe in a fairy tale romance and as Zooni, she showed the world that love has no boundaries. Being a versatile actress and an incredible beauty, Kajol is a name that Bollywood will always associate with dreamy romance. Recently, the beautiful actress shared a throwback picture on Instagram where Kajol can be seen reading a newspaper.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kajol shared the picture with a caption that read, "When u can’t find a book and resort to the newspaper finally !! #tbt #alwaysreading #booksrock".

This throwback picture of Kajol is not only cute but also relatable to every bookworm ever. Take a look:

Kajol Devgn is quite active on social media and keeps her fans all updated about her routine. She might be away from the silver screen but she stills enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Kajol

Talking about her daughter Nysa's career plans, Kajol said, "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th standard and she is preparing for her board exams.

Kajol with daughter Nysa

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the film Helicopter Eela in 2018 and is now all set to share the screen-space with hubby Ajay Devgn in his historical drama 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' releasing in 2020.

