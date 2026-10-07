Sourav Ganguly denies conflict of interest after named Delhi Capitals coach amid serving as CAB president

New Delhi:

Sourav Ganguly has rejected questions over a potential conflict of interest linked to his appointment as Delhi Capitals head coach. He said that an order issued by the BCCI ombudsman addresses his position while he remains president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

“I've got the order of ombudsman,” said Ganguly to the reporters after the India vs Uruguay football match.

Notably, the former India captain is set to take charge of Delhi Capitals for the 2027 IPL season, replacing Hemang Badani. The appointment marks Ganguly’s first stint as head coach of an IPL franchise. He has spent several years with the franchise, joining them in 2019 and since then has occupied different positions. The 53-year-old served as the Director of Cricket before DC management decided to break up their operation, with JSW managing the teams for two years and GMR the next two.

For the same reason, Ganguly was out of the men’s team for two years. Hemang served as the head coach, while Venugopal Rao worked as the Director of Cricket. JSW took over the charge of the men’s team for two years and with that, Ganguly returned to the setup.

Ganguly’s coaching experience

Ganguly’s coaching experience also includes the franchise’s South African counterpart, Pretoria Capitals. He guided the side to the SA20 final last year during a successful spell with the sister franchise. He will once again be in charge of the team this year, with the auction set to take place tonight.

Meanwhile, Delhi will enter the next IPL season under the leadership of captain Axar Patel. The franchise also secured the return of Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants after the 2026 IPL season, adding another established India player to its squad.

As things stand, Ganguly’s arrival is also expected to be accompanied by significant changes to the franchise’s support structure. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is expected to be announced as the new batting coach, while Sri Lanka fast-bowling great Chaminda Vaas and former India spinner Amit Mishra are reportedly set to join the backroom team.

The changes come after Delhi’s underwhelming campaign last season. The franchise ended the 2026 IPL season sixth in the points table and failed to reach the playoffs.

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