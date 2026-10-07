Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs announce Jantar Mantar protest, say 'CEC Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign'

New Delhi:

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "As I said yesterday, approximately 300 MPs wanted to meet the Chief Election Commissioner, but they told that we could not hold a protest there. So, today, our plan is to go to the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar, and sit there together once again, and tell the country that, for us, Gyanesh Kumar is not the legitimate Election Commissioner of the country. Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed the democracy of the country. As I said yesterday, those who have done this are traitors to the country, and we will take action against them. I am telling you right now: Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign."

When asked about the FIR against him, he says, "I have 45 FIRs against me. My goal is to have 100. I want 100 FIRs to be registered against me. Every FIR is a medal for me."

The story is being updated.