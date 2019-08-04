Is Prabhas getting married to US-based businessman's daughter after Saaho release?

One of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry, Prabhas won everyone’s hearts through SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series. Later his name started getting linked with his co-star Anushka Shetty, but the two always slammed the rumours. Well, now it seems that the actor is soon going to shut people’s mouths by getting married to an NRI girl after the release of his upcoming film Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

The latest buzz surrounding the actor states that he is all set to get married to the daughter of a US-based businessman, as per the reports in Filmfare. However, there has not been any official announcement about the same yet. But in an interview, his sister hinted that marriage might be on the cards for him. She said, “He is very close to us and is completely down to earth. We spend a lot of time together when is not shooting for films.”

Prabhas and Anushka

She continued, “We respect him a lot and he loves us so much. He surprises us with many gifts as per our interests. We are eagerly waiting like everyone for his marriage. As he is busy with films, we are not sure about the wedding date but our family is quite excited and we sisters are sure going to make so much noise throughout his wedding.”

Prabhas is quite low-key while talking about his personal matters. When he was asked about the same previously, he in an interview to ET said, “It’s my private matter and I don’t want to reveal anything.”

Coming back to his upcoming film, it is all set to release on August 30th. It is directed by Sujeeth and also has actors like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

