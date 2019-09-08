Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik shares cryptic post hinting at divorce, later deletes it

Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik's cryptic post hints at divorce

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage has hit the rock bottom. Differences between the couple surfaced last year and even their divorce rumours did rounds for some time. However, the couple refrained from opening up about their personal dispute. Now, a cryptic post, which Avantika deleted later has created a lot of buzz hinting at their divorce.

Avantika shared a post on her Instagram story quoting American musician Morgan Harper Nichols and captioned it: "Needed to see this today."

Avantika Malik shares cryptic post

"Sometimes, you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you're giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay, and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you," an excerpt from the quote reads, that also ends with a significant line: "You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you,'' reads the post.

Neither Imran nor Avantika or her mother Vandana Malika has confirmed the reports of their divorce. Earlier, when Imran was asked about his divorce rumours, he dodged the question. Also, Vandana Malika refuted the reports saying that there are just differences between the couple.

"We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway," Vandana Malik told a website last year.

For unversed, Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their first child Imara in 2014.

On the professional front, Imran, who made his acting debut with Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na, later featured in movies such as Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. His last film was 2015 Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut.