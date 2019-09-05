Ileana D'Cruz's savage response on being asked about her virginity wins heart

Ileana D'Cruz shuts down troll

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is quite active on social media and never misses out an opportunity to interact with her fan following. Recently, she had a chat with her fans on Instagram via 'Ask Me Anything' session. Ileana replied to maximum of her fans and answered about her likes, dislikes and upcoming movies, however, one question irked her for obvious reasons.

When one of the Instagram users asked, ''Man... When did you lose your virginity...?,'' Ileana made sure to give the person a befitting reply. Shutting down the troll like a boss, she wrote, ''Wow. Nosy, much? What would your mother say? Tsk tsk."

Ileana D'Cruz

Last month when Tiger Shroff was asked about his virginity, the actor replied, ''Abe besharam! Mere mom dad bhi follow kar rahe hai mujhe''.

Ileana is one of the actresses who is often trolled for her Instagram pictures. Last year, she sent a straight forward message to her trolls through an Instagram post. Sharing a semi nude photo, she wrote a quote by RM Drake: "F*ck their opinions and what they think you are. You are NOT made of their flaws. You are made of your own darkness and exploding stars."

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in 2018 Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony, co-starring Ravi Teja. Meanwhile, her last Hindi movie was Raid directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie starring Ajay Devgn minted over Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy Pagalpanti, which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda in important roles. The film will hit the theatres on November 8.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page