Hrithik Roshan reacts to having dark complexion in Super 30, says ‘there's racism in the question itself’

Hrithik Roshan has taken away all the limelight as he played the role of math wizard Anand Kumar in the just released film Super 30. While the critics and audience have loved his acting skills in the film and his portrayal of the mathematician, many have objected on his dark complexion in the film. Critics have claimed that Hrithik’s complexion has taken away from the focus in the film and was not required. However, when Hrithik was asked about it, it said that according to him the question itself is racist.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan defended his dark complexion in the film and told Gulf News, "First of all, to be honest, I feel there's racism in the question itself. You are saying that fair-skinned actors have no right to choose dark-skinned characters? Are you telling me that only dark-skinned actors can play those roles?" He added, "Don't I have the freedom as a creative mind or as a professional to explore a varied, variety of roles? ... If you are selling pappads [Indian savoury snack] in 45 degrees in the sun and if that actor looks fair, then you will think that he has no right to do this film," adding that he was several shades darker in his film 'Agneepath'."

Ever since the makers released the trailer of the film, Hrithik’s dark complexion has been a topic of conversation. Earlier, Hrithik’s co-star and Super 30’s leading lasy also commented on his skin tone and said, "I think it was required for the character. Whenever I saw Hrithik in his dark complexion, I would end up calling him Anand and not Hrithik. When people see the film, they will understand why it was necessary. In Love Sonia (2018), they (the makers) made me three or four shades darker, and it worked."

Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar impresses in this inspiring life story

However, the real life hero Anand Kumar felt that his skin tone and dialect will only help the film leave an impact on the viewers’ mind. He earlier told Asian Age, "Future generations will watch the film, and the image of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar will linger. Not too many people know what I look like. But everybody knows what Hrithik ji looks like. And he has played me with such conviction! I felt I was watching myself on screen. Of course, I am even as handsome as he is. But I think he has captured the essence of my personality."

Super 30 has hit the screen on July 12 and has received good reviews. It would be interesting to see how the film will work on the box office considering Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is still a competition.

