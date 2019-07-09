Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reviews Super 30, calls it his 'best performance ever'

The made-for-each-other couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shocked everyone in 2013 with the news of their separation. In November 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne’s divorce was finalized in the family court in Mumbai. Even after their divorce, the duo is often spotted together holidaying or attending events with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Now, that Hrithik Roshan is all set to return to the big screens with Super 30 after the 2017 Kaabil, ex-wife Sussanne Khan is nothing but supportive all the way,

It so happened that Hrithik Roshan shared a series of uber-cool selfies of himself on social media sharing his excitement for the upcoming film Super 30. While several fans couldn't help but stare at the actor's pictures, it was ex-wife Sussanne Khan's response to his post that got everyone talking.

Sussanne Khan wrote, "It’s one of your best ever... so so proud of you".

Sussanne Khan's response to Hrithik Roshan's Instagram pic

After 17 years of being together, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s divorce was finalised in Mumbai on November 1, 2014. “They have got divorced in a very unique and elegant way where there is no alimony and not a single document drawn up between them,” Roshan’s lawyer Deepesh Mehta had said in a statement to the media at the time. “It’s all on a basis of trust, respect and faith.”

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is all set to hit the cinemas this Friday.