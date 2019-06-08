Hina Khan breaks silence on getting trolled for Cannes appearance, says ‘For me, my pride was more important’

Hina Khan has been making waves on the internet ever since she entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. Recently, the diva walked down the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019 and got trolled by the Filmfare editor. The moment his post came up, the who TV industry united and stood in support of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 diva. While Hina Khan has not reacted on the same as yet, other than a calm and composed Instagram post, the actress talked about it at a recent event.
When asked why she chose to keep mum about it and not reacted angrily, Hina said, “I think this is for the first time that aisa kuch hua hai that everyone was united and I did not put out anything and I did not put out anything because I thought it's not necessary to react. For me, my pride, my happiness was more important. So, I was like let it be. But then, how everyone picked it up and it became something else only. Everyday I used to get up and see 10-20 people tweeting for me, people I never met, people I don't know. Maine kuch unke liye kiya nahi hai, lekin fir bhi log aage aaye. That shows ki abhi bhi hamari industry mein ekta hai, achche kaam ko aaj bhi taareef milti hai.”
Not just walking the red carpet, Hina Khan also met Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra at the French Riviera which was another highlight of her visit. Talking about the same she said, “I think my post says it all. The huge post that I had written on social media. And I couldn't write further because Instagram mein mujhe allow nahi kiya kyuki likhne ke liye mere paas aur bhi bohot kuch tha like what all she did for me and what all she taught me. We spoke alot, we shared alot and I think everything in my life has happened for a reason and meeting her, there was a reason that how humble people are when they reach there. Where she is today, she deserves to be there.”
An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes
Hina Khan was present at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 to launch the poster of her first film called Lines. Elaborating on her Cannes debut and meeting with Priyanka Chopra, Hina said, “It was my dream to represent India and also represent the TV industry and do something outside my comfort zone. So, that is what I did. It was a very proud moment for me and the kind of response I received from India and internationally and even all you guys, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
While Hina had not announced her next project, it is said that she is in talks with Ekta Kapoor and might star in Naagin 4.
