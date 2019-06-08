Hina Khan breaks silence on getting trolled for Cannes appearance, says ‘For me, my pride was more important’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan breaks silence on getting trolled for Cannes appearance

Hina Khan has been making waves on the internet ever since she entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. Recently, the diva walked down the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019 and got trolled by the Filmfare editor. The moment his post came up, the who TV industry united and stood in support of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 diva. While Hina Khan has not reacted on the same as yet, other than a calm and composed Instagram post, the actress talked about it at a recent event.

When asked why she chose to keep mum about it and not reacted angrily, Hina said, “I think this is for the first time that aisa kuch hua hai that everyone was united and I did not put out anything and I did not put out anything because I thought it's not necessary to react. For me, my pride, my happiness was more important. So, I was like let it be. But then, how everyone picked it up and it became something else only. Everyday I used to get up and see 10-20 people tweeting for me, people I never met, people I don't know. Maine kuch unke liye kiya nahi hai, lekin fir bhi log aage aaye. That shows ki abhi bhi hamari industry mein ekta hai, achche kaam ko aaj bhi taareef milti hai.”

Not just walking the red carpet, Hina Khan also met Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra at the French Riviera which was another highlight of her visit. Talking about the same she said, “I think my post says it all. The huge post that I had written on social media. And I couldn't write further because Instagram mein mujhe allow nahi kiya kyuki likhne ke liye mere paas aur bhi bohot kuch tha like what all she did for me and what all she taught me. We spoke alot, we shared alot and I think everything in my life has happened for a reason and meeting her, there was a reason that how humble people are when they reach there. Where she is today, she deserves to be there.”

Hina Khan was present at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 to launch the poster of her first film called Lines. Elaborating on her Cannes debut and meeting with Priyanka Chopra, Hina said, “It was my dream to represent India and also represent the TV industry and do something outside my comfort zone. So, that is what I did. It was a very proud moment for me and the kind of response I received from India and internationally and even all you guys, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

While Hina had not announced her next project, it is said that she is in talks with Ekta Kapoor and might star in Naagin 4.

