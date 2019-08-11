Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how Priyanka Chopra gracefully replies to woman who called her 'Hypocrite'- Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra proved herself yet again. The Bollywood actress was accused of being a hypocrite for encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. Priyanka Chopra took the question gracefully and replied calmly to avoid any ignition. While Priyanka Chopra was addressing her fans and audience at the Beautycon Los Angeles, she was questioned and was yelled at by a woman in the audience. The woman called Priyanka Chopra hypocrite for one of her tweets in support of the Indian Army and her role as the brand ambassador of the United Nations. However, Priyanka did not lose her calm and replied to it patiently.

The woman in the audience said, "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace, and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this ...As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business.”

Priyanka interfered and said, "I hear you!”

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

Later, continuing her response she said, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India.” She kept on adding, “War is not something I’m really fond of, but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me.” (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gives warm hug to mother-in-law Denise Jonas in this latest adorable photo from Miami)

Priyanka Chopra continued saying “But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”

The Bollywood actress who will be next seen in The Sky is Pink talked about sisterhood. She said, “The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow. We’re 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power. I realized many, many years ago, the more I champion women in my own small way, maybe I’ll be able be able to create a world, around me at least, where women run the show. Because we kinda do it really well.”

The Sky is Pink is set to hit the theatres on 11 October 2019. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Bollywood industry for her role in Bajirao Mastaani alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

