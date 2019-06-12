Image Source : TWITTER Disha Patani's 26th birthday plans include Malang shooting, read details inside

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is all set to celebrate her 26th birthday tomorrow. Disha mentioned that she will be keeping her birthday a low-key affair and will be heading for a dinner with her friends. Also, Disha mentioned that she thinks of herself as too old to celebrate and that she hardly remembers the last time she threw a birthday party. When the Bharat star was asked if her close friend, Tiger Shroff will be a part of the dinner, Disha revealed that it is a bit too soon to tell as she hasn’t planned anything as of now.

“Anyway, I’m shooting for Malang currently, so I can’t have a late night. I will probably just go out for dinner with friends but that’s it. I honestly have no plans. But, I don’t know, let’s see", Disha Patani was quoted as saying to DNA.

Well, that is not all, Disha revealed that her birthday is actually a perfect excuse for a cheat day. The star also feels lucky that she is shooting on her birthday and mentions that the success of Bharat has only made her birthday sweeter. She mentioned that she eats whatever she likes and gorges on all the cakes that are sent for her. She said, “I eat all the cakes I get and it’s a complete cheat-day for me. I slip into a food coma.”

On the work front, Disha is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Bharat. Meanwhile, after opening to packed houses across the country on June 5, Bharat minted Rs 42.30 crore on its day 1. The film, that also features Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover, emerged as the biggest opening day grosser for Salman Khan and the top Hindi film of 2019 in terms of the first-day collection.

She will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

