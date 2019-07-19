Friday, July 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Dhanush to star in Karthik Subbaraj's gangster-thriller

Dhanush to star in Karthik Subbaraj's gangster-thriller

Dhanush will next be seen in an upcoming Tamil gangster-thriller film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor will be seen opposite actress Aishwarya Laxmi and the film will go on floors in August.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2019 13:27 IST
Representative News Image

Dhanush to star in Karthik Subbaraj's gangster-thriller

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush will be starring in director Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming Tamil gangster-thriller film, which will be completely shot the United Kingdom.

Dhanush on Friday tweeted a statement from the makers. The statement read: "YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment are proud to announce our association with the versatile actor Dhanush and the talented director Karthik Subbaraj for our next Tamil feature film. 

Aishwarya Laxmi plays the female lead in the film, which will go on the floors in August. 

View this post on Instagram

#VadaChennai Releasing Worldwide on October 17th!

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) on

The "Maari" actor said that he was "super excited" to work with Subbaraj. "I am super excited about my next project, which will be directed by @karthiksubbaraj and produced by @sash041075 of YNOT Studios with a brilliant cast and crew. Can't wait for this to start next month in London," he said. 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLatest Bollywood News July 19: Salman Khan’s latest video, Neha Dhupia shares first picture of daughter Mehr Next StorySujoy Ghosh's Typewriter on Netflix from today, Shah Rukh Khan wishes good luck  