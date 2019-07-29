Monday, July 29, 2019
     
Deepika Padukone secures position in top five of Forbes India Celebrity 100 list

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had garnered the title of 'Most Gorgeous Women in the World from Bollywood' owing to her great work in films and other qualities where Deepika topped the list. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2019 23:30 IST
Deepika Padukone secures position in top five of Forbes India Celebrity 100 list

Actress Deepika Padukone has made it once again to the title of 'World's Most admired women list' in 2019! The Global icon who is essaying the real-life roles of Lakshmi in Chhapaak and Romi in 83' Deepika Padukone becomes the first woman to be ranked in the top five of the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. 

Earlier, the actress had garnered the title of 'Most Gorgeous Women in the World from Bollywood' owing to her great work in films and other qualities where Deepika topped the list. The actress is also a successful businesswoman and her recent collaborate with a Greek yogurt company, Epigamia is a witness to the actresses popularity across the world.

After bringing to screen the courage and valor of Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone is also busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on 10th January 2020.

Apart from that, the actress confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia in the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83. The beautiful couple will be sharing the screen for the first time since their wedding.

