  5. Perfect Sindhi bahu: Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post has internet teasing her

Perfect Sindhi bahu: Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post has internet teasing her

Accused of raising the PDA meter on Instagram yet again is the IT couple of Bollywood -- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who with their social media game has upped the couple goal level to a different high altogether.

September 10, 2019
The much-in love couple shared sweet somethings on Instagram when Ranveer shared a handful of new pictures recently.

The much-in love couple shared sweet somethings on Instagram when Ranveer shared a handful of new pictures recently. The pictures were from a photoshoot of an ad featuring a speaker brand.

Deepika left quirky comments on two of his pictures -- with one of them goading the users to call her a perfect Sindhi bahu.

The pictures were from a photoshoot of an ad featuring a speaker brand.

Sindhi people are known for their spend-thriftness, and Deepika's comment only reinstated it.

Deepika left quirky comments on two of his pictures -- with one of them goading the users to call her a perfect Sindhi bahu.

One user wrote, "Don't worry that would be first clause that he would have signed as a Sindhi."

Sindhi people are known for their spend-thriftness, and Deepika's comment only reinstated it.

The beautiful couple had us falling for them for their unconventional display of affection on the social media, more than their wedding last year.

The two have always managed to keep their fans and followers hooked to them courtesy their strong bond and social media love.

