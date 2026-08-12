Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das threatens hunger strike if CBI probe into exam irregularities not recommended

Ranchi:

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday (August 12) threatened to go on a hunger strike if the Hemant Soren-led government failed to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations within a week.

The BJP leader's warning came as thousands of students continued their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state. The protests, being held under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, have entered their 19th day.

"If the state government fails to recommend a CBI probe into recruitment examination irregularities within a week, I will be forced to sit on a hunger strike," Das, who was also the governor of Odisha, said while addressing agitating students at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

Raghubar Das demands compensation

The BJP leader accused the JMM-led government of jeopardising the future of lakhs of students in the state, alleging that large-scale recruitment scams had occurred over the past six years under the ruling dispensation.

Das also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the next of kin of 19 people who died during physical tests for excise constable recruitment in 2024.

More than 15 aspirants died while taking part in the physical tests during the recruitment drive, according to reports.

The BJP has repeatedly targeted the Hemant Soren government over the deaths, alleging that they resulted from administrative mismanagement and negligence.

Why are students protesting?

The student and job aspirants' agitation began on July 25 and has focused on demands for transparency in recruitment examinations and reforms in the functioning of the JPSC and JSSC. Six demonstrators have also been observing an indefinite hunger strike in support of the demands.

The protesting students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi are demanding cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved", disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

Earlier, on August 10, police used tear gas shells and water cannons and resorted to a lathicharge during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march.

On August 9, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of three members of the Jharkhand Public Service (JPSC) Commission, in light of the recommendation made by the State Government, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement.

The representatives of the Jharkhand government held a fresh round of talks in Ranchi with representatives of various student organisations protesting alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

The government also announced a multi-pronged action plan to address alleged recruitment irregularities. The measures include a CID probe into alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and 2023-25 backlog recruitments, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into suspected financial irregularities, setting up of a fast-track court and formation of an expert committee for recruitment reforms.

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