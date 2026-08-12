'Praise be to Allah': Trump says US has total control of Hormuz as tensions escalate with Iran

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that America has control over the Strait of Hormuz and that he will "keep it". Taking to Truth Social, he praised the success of the US naval blockade and claimed that it is being touted as a "wall of steel" and that Iran cannot do anything about it. In a statement, Trump said, “The USA has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!” He also described the US naval blockade a “WALL OF STEEL" and added that there was nothing Iran could do about it.

Trump questions stability of Iran’s leadership

Trump further claimed that Iran had no navy or air force and added that its remaining soldiers were unpaid. Apart from this, he also questioned the stability of Iran’s leadership and said the country had no money.

Iran claims it will not reopen Hormuz until US meets its conditions

On th other hand, Iran earlier this week said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States met its conditions. "It is up to the US side to stop and make amends for its illegal and destructive actions," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, noting the American blockade of Iranian ports.



Apart from this, Iran also wanted the US to lift the blockade, pay compensation for months of war damage, lift economic sanctions and release Iran's frozen assets.The closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a waterway that normally carries roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil supplies - has become the war's most lasting consequence. The impasse has kept energy prices as a major focus of US politics ahead of November's midterm elections.



In the meantime, Iran is also holding separate talks with Oman over transit through the strait, including potentially a temporary shipping corridor. But it has said any actual reopening is contingent on talks with the US.

Iran rejects ceasefire extension talks

Earlier. Iranian sources said that there had been no discussions between Iran and the United States to extend their ceasefire and added that Iran did not recognise any period that could be extended, arguing that the interim agreement had never properly come into effect.

The comments from Iran came after Turkey’s Anadolu news agency, citing Pakistani government sources, reported that Tehran and Washington had agreed to extend a 60-day ceasefire under an interim agreement signed in June.

Earlier this week, the US military stated that its forces fired on a Panamanian-flagged ship in the Gulf of Oman that tried to evade the American blockade on Iranian ports, a move that comes as President Donald Trump tries to keep economic pressure on the Islamic Republic.

In this regards, US Central Command said the vessel had ignored warnings to stop, prompting an American helicopter to fire missiles into the engine room of the M/V Vela Nova, disabling the ship. US Central Command's statement does not say whether the ship's crew suffered any casualties.

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