'There's no safe formula in cinema': Jeet on playing 9 shades, risks and being politically correct | Exclusive

New Delhi:

Bengali actor Jeet is gearing up for the release of Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat, a film inspired by the extraordinary life of Ananta Singh, a freedom fighter and close associate of Masterda Surya Sen who later became a dacoit. The film explores a fascinating question: When does a revolutionary become a criminal?

Jeet takes on the challenging task of portraying nine distinct shades of Ananta Singh in the film. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor opened up about the preparation that went into the project, the risks of filmmaking, dealing with success and failure, and the responsibility that comes with being a public figure.

Jeet on playing nine shades of Ananta Singh

For Jeet, taking on nine different versions of the same character was a demanding but exciting experience. He said his interest in Ananta Singh's story and ideology made him want to be part of the film.

“When your passion is your profession, then hard work doesn't feel like hard work - then you enjoy every bit of what you're doing. And I was extremely fascinated, delighted by Ananta Singh's story, ideologies, and his journey. So it excited me to get on board, thinking this story should be brought in front of people. And I'm happy that I got this opportunity, and now we are just around the corner - on 14th August we have a release. And I'm as much excited as people to watch this film. It's one of the most anticipated films, and I hope it meets people's expectations.”

Talking about the nine characters he portrays, Jeet explained that the different looks were incorporated into the shooting process itself. “On some days, maybe two looks were done in a day. So it was quite hectic, like doing makeup for two and a half, three hours and sitting down. But as I said, that when your passion is your profession, then those things you enjoy. So for me, that process was pretty enjoyable. I was thrilled, excited, because I was doing something which I really liked.”

Jeet on producing the film and the risks involved

Jeet is also associated with the film as a producer. He previously produced Chengiz, and understands the risks that come with balancing acting and production.

Speaking about the business of filmmaking, he said, “(Loosely translated in English: The risk factor always remains. But this is what we do and what we understand. Over time, you reach a point where you know how to minimise the risk. Sometimes you go through lows, sometimes highs, and that's okay. But that does not stop you from making what you are good at."

For Jeet, success and failure cannot dictate the way an artist approaches their work. “Success and failure should not be taken seriously because, as it is said, never take success to your head and failure to your heart.” He added, “You have to just keep working. I have been doing cinema for about 25 years now.”

Reflecting on his journey, Jeet said his biggest measure of success is not money but the connection he has been able to build with audiences. He shared, "(Loosely translated in English: While doing this, sometimes we lose, sometimes a film flops, and sometimes it becomes a hit, and we make money. But more than money, it is the reputation, the goodwill and the connection with people. For me, when I do a film, I just count how many lives I could connect with, how many people I could connect with."

Jeet on fame, social media and the responsibility of being a public figure

With a career spanning around 25 years, Jeet has built a strong following, particularly in Bengali cinema. But he believes popularity also brings responsibility.

“You have to be really careful with what you talk when you're a public figure. There is a quote that goes, "Nukhte ke her-fer mein khuda juda ho jata hai." It means like Nukhte is a dot. In Urdu, when you write 'khuda', then the upper nukhta is there. And, if the same two letters, if the lower nukhta is put - fir woh juda ho jata hai. Nukhte if upar se niche aa jata hai, to Nukhte ke her fer mein kehte hain khuda juda ho jata hai. So, you have to be really careful, when you're a public figure because people really follow you. They love you, they take you as an icon and they take things very seriously.”

(That is why you have to be really careful about what you say when you're a public figure. I have a quotation that says, "In the play of a dot, even God can become separated." It means that a nukhta is a dot. In Urdu, when you write khuda, there is a dot above. If that same dot moves below, the meaning changes. So, they say that in the play of a dot, khuda becomes juda. You have to be really, really careful about what you say when you're a public figure because people follow you, like you, love you and take you as an icon. They take many things that you say seriously.)

At the same time, Jeet pointed out that public figures are human too. He urged people to understand that not every statement is necessarily intended to hurt someone.

“But simultaneously, mera appeal bhi logon ke sath ye rahega ki we are end of the day human beings. Kai baar aisa hota hai ki koi aisi baat nikal jaati hai mooh se jo ho sakta hai kisi ke sath sahi nahi ja rahi hai, kisi ko sahi nahi dukh pahuncha rahi hai, kisi ko bura lag raha hai. Abhi thodi der pehle hi main padh raha tha ki Shri Ram Manthara ke liye bure the aur Gandhari ke liye Krishna bhi bure the.”

(But at the same time, my appeal to people would be that at the end of the day, we are human beings. Sometimes something comes out of our mouths that may not sit right with someone, may hurt someone or make someone feel bad. Just a little while ago, I was reading that Shri Ram was bad for some people and Krishna was also bad for Gandhari.)

Jeet added, “Toh har aadmi ke liye har aadmi sahi nahi ho sakta hai, lekin hamari koshish yehi rehni chahiye ki hum aisi koi baatein na karein jo kisi ko thes pahunchaaye, kisi ko chot pahunchaaye. Humara ye kartavya banta hai ki hum careful rahein.” (So, one person cannot be right for everyone. But our effort should be that we do not say things that hurt or offend someone. It becomes our duty to be careful.)

Jeet says there is no 'safe formula' in cinema

Asked whether patriotic films and stories about revolution have become a safe formula in Indian cinema, Jeet disagreed. “No, there is no safe formula per se. For me, as an actor, or as a maker, producer, anything which my gut says that, haan, you should go with this. This is not something I have done it before, so that itself is exciting enough. Uske baad you can go wrong, but cinema mein there is no safe formula. Mazey ki baat yehi hai ki hum itne dino ki mehnat karke film banate hain aur dhai se teen ghante mein log jaate hain, apna verdict de dete hain. Usme kya achha hoga, kya bura hoga, koi nahi jaanta hai. Isliye safe route aur safe formula koi nahi hota hai, bas aapko apne gut ke sath hi jaana padhta hai, inner conscience aapko jo bolta hai material sunne ke baad, aap usko follow karte hain, bas.”

(No, there is no safe formula as such. For me, as an actor, maker or producer, if my gut tells me that I should go with something, I do it. If it is something I haven't done before, that itself is exciting. After that, you can go wrong, but there is no safe formula in cinema. The interesting thing about films is that we work for so many days to make one, and people watch it for two and a half to three hours and give their verdict. Nobody knows what will work and what will not. So there is no safe route or safe formula. You have to follow your gut and your inner conscience after hearing the material.)

Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat is releasing on August 14, eyeing the Independence Day window.

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