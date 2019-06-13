Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone paid Rs 14 crores for Ranveer Singh’s film 83?

Deepika Padukone has established herself as an actress worth paying a million bucks for after her back to back blockbusters on the box office. The diva tops the list of most desired celebrity, not just for the filmmakers but for the viewers as well. While the actress has been away for over a year from the big screens, fans are much excited to watch her unravel her magic with her next film Chhapaak. To add on to that, Deepika Padukone has also officially joined the star cast of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83 as well. Interestingly, it is being said that the actress is getting paid a whopping 14 crores for her role in the film which is based on the life story of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and India’s win at 1983 World Cup.

Going by the reports in Deccan Chronicle, Deepika Padukone is getting paid Rs 14 crores for her role as Romi Bhatia in the film directed by Kabir Khan. The report reveals that a source close of the development wonders, “‘83 is about the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev winning the 1983 World Cup in England and Wales. How much of a role Deepika can have as Kapil Dev’s wife in a plot that is not devoted to Kapil’s off-field life?” Sources also believe that Deepika Padukone was reluctant to give a nod to the film because she wasn’t sure if she wants to step aside from the center stage.

“She was in two minds and wasn’t sure if she wanted to play a non-central character,” says another source close to the producer. So how did she get convinced to finally do the role? “I think Ranveer almost convinced her, then the zeros on the cheque did the rest,” says a source close to the producers of ‘83. Well, fans are intrigued to know id Deepika is getting paid even more the lead of the film Ranveer Singh on whose shoulder the film rests.

On the related note, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that Deepika has come on board 83 The film. The actors shared pictures of themselves with the director Kabir Khan and also shared a boomerang video.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page