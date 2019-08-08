Dabangg 3: Salman Khan bans mobile phones on sets to avoid leaks

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to revive his role of Chulbul Pandey on the big screen with upcoming film Dabangg 3. The actor has been shooting for the film at different locations in India and fans have been enjoying the little sneaks from the sets. But looks like there will be no more inside pictures and videos from the sets of Prabhudeva’s Dabangg 3 as Salman Khan has banned the mobile phones. Going by the reports in TOI, it is said that the actor has banned the cast and crew from using their mobile phones on the sets of Dabangg 3 in order to keep the characters’ looks and story a secret.

The report suggests that this step has been taken in order to keep Saiee’s look a secret. It is already confirmed that Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee will be making her debut with Dabangg 3. She will be seen romancing superstar Salman Khan in the flashback scenes in which he is shown in his younger days. The makers of the film want to keep both Salman and Saiee’s look a secret which is why mobile phones have been banned from the sets.

A source from the sets told the publication, "Saiee's look is being kept under wraps. She has also been advised not to venture out or go in public places where she might be clicked. Salman wants to personally reveal her first look from the film on his social media. To avoid any such incident the makers are taking extra precaution." In fact, the crew is even asked to deposit their mobile phones at a counter before they enter Dabangg 3 sets.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg has many new actors joining the star cast this time. Other than Saiee, South Indian actor Sudeep is also new to the Dbangg Universe. He will be seen as the antagonist in the film and his character is said to be a ‘parallel lead in the film that a stereotypical villiain.’ Talking about Sudeep’s character, reports suggest, “He starts off on a positive track but situations eventually turn him into the bad guy. He is involved in a Tom-and-Jerry fight with Salman and there are several confrontation scenes between the two."

Also starring Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 will hit the screen son 20 December, 2019.

