Dabangg 3 Latest Update: Director Prabhudeva to dance with Salman Khan in Munna Badnaam Hua song

Dabangg 3 Latest Update: Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey is all set to entertain its audience with the upcoming release Dabangg 3. The first two installments of the film tasted huge success at the box office and also, won the hearts of the public. Ever since the inception of the third part of this Salman Khan film, fans can't wait to see Bhaijaan in his cop avatar along with his cute chemistry with Rajjo aka Sonakshi Sinha. Fans were in for a sweet surprise when it was announced that Salman Khan would be shaking a leg in Dabangg 3 item song titled Munna Badnaam Hua along with Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain. To add to the buzz, Prabhudeva who is directing Dabangg 3, will also be seen dancing with Salman and Warina in the song.

"Like every time, this time too Salman Khan has come up with a unique dance step for the song. You have seen him do a step with his belt in the Dabangg title track, and you might also remember his towel dance. This time too, he has used his belt in such a way that people will love it and the step will be an instant hit. You can see Salman's hard work in this song. He has done many difficult steps in the song which are not easy even for the actors of today's generation", a source was quoted as saying to Navbharat Times.

Furthermore, the source added, "In the song, Prabhudheva's part will be a special element alongside Salman and Warina. Audience will witness a never-seen-before side of Warina. She is all set to shock everyone with the killer moves that she is performing in this song,"

In Dabangg, Malaika Arora sizzled in Munni Badnam Hui song.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show in Fevicol Se song for Dabangg 2.

For unversed, Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap while the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 will release on December 20, 2019 this year.

