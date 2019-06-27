Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Aditya Pancholi booked for rape by Mumbai Police

An FIR was filed by Mumbai Police against the Bollywood actor-producer based on the complaint of an actress at the Versova Police Station.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 20:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi accused of a rape case 

Actor and producer Aditya Pancholi has been booked for rape by the Mumbai Police in a 10-year old case. Mumbai Police filed an FIR (First Information Report) against the him based on the complaint of an actress at the Versova Police Station.

The actress, in her complaint, said that she was raped on several occasions by Aditya Pancholi, she had also filed a written complaint against him earlier.

The actress has, in the past, gone on record to say that Aditya Pancholi abused her when she was 17 years old. The actress had said that she went to the police when she was abused, but Aditya was apparently let off with just a warning.

In Bollywood, Aditya Pancholi was last seen in 2015, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Bajirao Mastani.

