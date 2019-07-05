Friday, July 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Salman Khan sets example of humanity, helps Dabangg 3 costar who suffered heart attack

Salman Khan sets example of humanity, helps Dabangg 3 costar who suffered heart attack

Salman Khan is an epitome of kindness and nobility. Dabangg 3 actor proved his generosity yet again by helping his co-star who suffered a heart attack. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 15:25 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Salman Khan sets an example of humanity, helps Dabangg 3 co-star who suffered a heart attack- Read deets

Bharat actor Salman Khan who is gearing up for his home production, third in the league Dabangg 3 is all busy these days for wrapping up the shoot of the movie. Recently, what happened will make you admire Salman Khan even more. Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan's co-star suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Displaying courtesy and being human, Salman Khan has been keeping a check on his co-star daily. Well, that indeed is the humblest way of expressing love and care.

Salman Khan, being the founder of Being Human, does truly justify his association with the foundation. According to the reports of TOI, Dabangg 3 actor Daddi Panday was admitted to the hospital due to a heart attack. Though the incident took place off the sets, yet Salman Khan managed his time to keep a check on his co-star. Not just this, ever since then, he has been taking regular updates and asked his team to help the co-star. He even made sure that the treatment is given properly.

View this post on Instagram

Shooting for #dabangg3 on the beautiful ghats of Narmada

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3, opposite Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is set to hit the theatres in December. Besides this, Salman Khan's Inshallah is scheduled to release on Eid 2020. Recently, Salman Khan's Bharat touched the heights of success at the box office. The movie has been applauded for the right mixture of emotions, humour, action and drama.

Write a comment

Budget 2019

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPriyanka Chopra wishes 4th of July by sharing special throwback picture with husband Nick Jonas Next StoryErica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan take up adventurous sports in Switzerland, try horse riding and paragliding  