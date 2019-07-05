Salman Khan sets example of humanity, helps Dabangg 3 costar who suffered heart attack

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan sets an example of humanity, helps Dabangg 3 co-star who suffered a heart attack- Read deets

Bharat actor Salman Khan who is gearing up for his home production, third in the league Dabangg 3 is all busy these days for wrapping up the shoot of the movie. Recently, what happened will make you admire Salman Khan even more. Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan's co-star suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Displaying courtesy and being human, Salman Khan has been keeping a check on his co-star daily. Well, that indeed is the humblest way of expressing love and care.

Salman Khan, being the founder of Being Human, does truly justify his association with the foundation. According to the reports of TOI, Dabangg 3 actor Daddi Panday was admitted to the hospital due to a heart attack. Though the incident took place off the sets, yet Salman Khan managed his time to keep a check on his co-star. Not just this, ever since then, he has been taking regular updates and asked his team to help the co-star. He even made sure that the treatment is given properly.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3, opposite Sonakshi Sinha. The movie is set to hit the theatres in December. Besides this, Salman Khan's Inshallah is scheduled to release on Eid 2020. Recently, Salman Khan's Bharat touched the heights of success at the box office. The movie has been applauded for the right mixture of emotions, humour, action and drama.