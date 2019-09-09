Arshad Warsi shares video of Pakistan's Chandrayaan-2, Twitterati can't stop laughing

Image Source : TWITTER Arshad Warsi shares video of Pakistani's Chandrayaan-2, Twitterati can't stop laughing

Arshad Warsi shared a video, in which a few men, possibly from Pakistan, could be seen handling and firing up a rocket-looking balloon in the sky. Arshad’s caption for the video was, “I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket...” His caption probably came from the context of India’s latest Chandrayaan 2 mission.

Known for his wit and humour, Arshad Warsi shared the hilarious video on his Twitter account.

I had no idea that Pakistan had also launched a rocket... pic.twitter.com/9PjiBhK3qO — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 9, 2019

As soon as the video was shared by Arshad on Twitter, it created quite a stir. His Indian fans couldn’t stop laughing and commented on the post. One person wrote, “Chalo kuch to launch kiya. Badhai.”

Chalo kuch to launch kiya.

Badhai 😂. #PKMKBForever .

Well done. — Hitesh Borana (@HiteshBorana687) September 9, 2019

Another person joked, “Its a low cost, eco friendly rocket....india should learn from them about Eco-Rocket technology".

Sir i also didnt knw that😂 i thought they dont have their own space programme ... space programme k naam par unke flag mai ek adha chand aur ek star hai .... Today i knw that pakistan bas also launch their rocket... — Aaron Christian (@AaronCh61759951) September 9, 2019

After ISRO lost communication with Chandrayaan-2 leading to uncertainty of the Vikram lander making it to the lunar south pole, Pakistan’s ministers trying to ridicule India’s lunar mission. Hitting them back was Dr G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO chief who slammed them by suggesting that the people who haven’t done anything of this class, can’t appreciate nor understand the complexity of this mission.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in hit film Total Dhamaal, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and more. He will be next seen in Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and more.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page