Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious comment on Malaika Arora’s latest post will make your day

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not have come out in open with their relationship status but the duo keeps their fans entertained with their witty banter on their social media posts. Arjun Kapoor is known to leave funny comments on his friends’ pictures and videos and his sense of humour is much admired by his fans. Once again the actor left a hilarious comment on Malaika Arora’s latest post and it is sure to make your day extra brighter.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself in which she is seen sitting by the pool and playing with her hair. She captioned the image wittily and wrote, “#tuesdayteachings .... 5 steps on how u can learn to tie a ponytail.....#tossntie (swipe right )” While caption suggests that the diva will be seen teaching how to tie the knot but her hair were still open after the fifth click. Rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor didn’t let this go without pulling her leg and commented saying, “Still not tied after 5 pictures...”. Isn’t it hilarious? Malaika was also quick to respond to him and simply said “achaa”. Check out their banter here-

Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious comment on Malaika Arora’s latest post will make your day

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have not publicly announced their relationship but are often seen arriving and leaving from parties together. They are often spotted hand in hand on airports as well. A while ago at the screening of Arjun Kapoor’s film India Most Wanted, the couple even came out and posed for the pictures together.

On the other hand, Arjun and Malaika get frequently trolled online because of their age difference. A few days ago, a Varun Dhawan’s fan tried to troll the couple on their age difference on stated that Arjun didn’t accept Sridevi and father boney Kapoor’s relationship but is okay with his own. To this Arjun gave a befitting replay and said, “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. You are @Varun_dvn’s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP,” The troll responded by deleting the most controversial tweet and sent her apology to both Arjun and Malaika.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page